- Fixed an issue with Lesson 4 that prevented it from being completed. We're still looking into a few visual issues with the rest of the lessons where some of the lesson text might show up behind your kit based on the player's height. We'll be addressing this issue and make some more improvements to the lesson system in our next patch.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the favoriting functionality from working on some drums.
- Added support back for the old Saved/Songs folder on PC for custom songs, in addition to our new Documents/Paradiddle/Songs path. If you're not seeing your songs from the Saved folder show up after this patch, let us know!
- Closing the hi-hat pedal now triggers the hi-hat notes on the highway again, like it used to.
- Fixed the song stats window at the end of a song always displaying "Easy" as the song difficulty.
- Fixed a few buggy achievements: Go Your Own Way, Subspatial - Medium, as well as a hidden achievement.
- Fixed the highway ready button not adjusting to the horizontal highway layout if the player changes it after loading a song.
- Fixed some camera tool issues that caused wrong grabbing behavior when trying to grab the third person camera. We'll be making a few more fixes on the camera tool in our next patch.
- Adjusted some lesson beat that weren't lined up with the metronome.
- Fixed a coloration issue on the highway when triggering fire mode.
- Simplified the Rock Beat Variations lesson to only use one variation on the rock beat, instead of combining multiple. In our next lesson improvement patch, we'll be adding mini numbered exercises into certain lessons to allow people to practice more variations in an easier way.
Paradiddle update for 5 November 2022
Nov 5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Paradiddle Content Depot 685241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update