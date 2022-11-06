Balance changes
- Changed human and zombie damage upgrades, human and zombie HP upgrades to reduce the difference between a new character and a maxed out character
- Other balance changes to many modes to make up for the upgrade changes
Weapon changes
- Decreased Fire and Frost rifle damage by 5%
- Increased infinite mags cost by 66%
- Modified base magazine sizes
- AK74U 30 -> 45
- MicroUzi 32 -> 40
- XenTech 8 40 -> 50
- AK47 30 -> 45
- SVD Dragunov 10 -> 20
- MT7 40 -> 45
- M416 40 -> 50
- Para90S 50 -> 60
- M4A1 25 -> 40
- SKS 14 -> 25
- Skarlett H 30 -> 45
- MT5K 30 -> 40
Misc
- You can now hold the + button to increase upgrades
- Don't allow vaulting when frozen
- Removed clutter in Azkin Dungeon
- Changed collision of a lamp post in Mothers Tank
- Fixed bugs and improved localization to the following elements: Leaderboards, player report, server list, code redeem, CC purchase
Changed files in this update