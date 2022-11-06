 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 6 November 2022

1.12.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9876988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

  • Changed human and zombie damage upgrades, human and zombie HP upgrades to reduce the difference between a new character and a maxed out character
  • Other balance changes to many modes to make up for the upgrade changes

Weapon changes

  • Decreased Fire and Frost rifle damage by 5%
  • Increased infinite mags cost by 66%
  • Modified base magazine sizes
  • AK74U 30 -> 45
  • MicroUzi 32 -> 40
  • XenTech 8 40 -> 50
  • AK47 30 -> 45
  • SVD Dragunov 10 -> 20
  • MT7 40 -> 45
  • M416 40 -> 50
  • Para90S 50 -> 60
  • M4A1 25 -> 40
  • SKS 14 -> 25
  • Skarlett H 30 -> 45
  • MT5K 30 -> 40

Misc

  • You can now hold the + button to increase upgrades
  • Don't allow vaulting when frozen
  • Removed clutter in Azkin Dungeon
  • Changed collision of a lamp post in Mothers Tank
  • Fixed bugs and improved localization to the following elements: Leaderboards, player report, server list, code redeem, CC purchase

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link