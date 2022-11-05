 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One True Hero update for 5 November 2022

Update notes for v1.0.2g

Share · View all patches · Build 9876977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed door sometimes not unlocking after solving the 4 statue puzzle in the dungeons
  • Added missing collision to certain background assets
  • Added invisible walls to keep players from getting out of bounds
  • Fixed potential soft-lock when players spam certain actions
  • Fixed physics issues with teddy bear puzzle
  • Fixed cutscene audio being muted when skipping cutscenes, dying and watching the cutscene again
  • Fixed errors in subtitles in late-game cutscenes
  • Fixed wrong grunt sounds being played with certain NPCs
  • Increased the volume of Judy's voice in her introduction cutscene so that she can be heard better
  • Fixed certain assets not being loaded in the end-game town
  • Fixed several minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1596171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link