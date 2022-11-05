Update notes for v1.0.2g

- Fixed door sometimes not unlocking after solving the 4 statue puzzle in the dungeons
- Added missing collision to certain background assets
- Added invisible walls to keep players from getting out of bounds
- Fixed potential soft-lock when players spam certain actions
- Fixed physics issues with teddy bear puzzle
- Fixed cutscene audio being muted when skipping cutscenes, dying and watching the cutscene again
- Fixed errors in subtitles in late-game cutscenes
- Fixed wrong grunt sounds being played with certain NPCs
- Increased the volume of Judy's voice in her introduction cutscene so that she can be heard better
- Fixed certain assets not being loaded in the end-game town
- Fixed several minor bugs
