Patch v1.0.6

Bugs fixed:
- Fixed bug with teleport using grill press
- Fixed a bug with a negative value of the current expiration date and temperature for the food holder
- Fixed a bug where the visualization of products added to the food holder did not appear
- Fixed bug of changing the number of products in the food holder after saving / loading
Changes in mechanics:
- Changed card cost calculations for playing Blackjack. Now Jack, Queen and King have a face value of 10, instead of 2, 3, 4 respectively
Changed files in this update