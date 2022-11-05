 Skip to content

Fast Food Manager update for 5 November 2022

Patch v1.0.6

Patch v1.0.6 · Build 9876778

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed bug with teleport using grill press
  • Fixed a bug with a negative value of the current expiration date and temperature for the food holder
  • Fixed a bug where the visualization of products added to the food holder did not appear
  • Fixed bug of changing the number of products in the food holder after saving / loading

Changes in mechanics:

  • Changed card cost calculations for playing Blackjack. Now Jack, Queen and King have a face value of 10, instead of 2, 3, 4 respectively

