 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OCO update for 5 November 2022

Major update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9876655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 1500 hand-picked player-created levels (7000 coming soon)
  • 'Archive' showcasing the top players and creators from the online community
  • All online features removed
  • Steam cloud save
  • 90 editor save slots

Changed files in this update

OCO MAC Depot 1165455
  • Loading history…
OCO PC Depot 1165456
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link