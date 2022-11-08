 Skip to content

Book of Travels update for 8 November 2022

Live Update 0.22.5 Change List

Share · View all patches · Build 9876552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Minor engine upgrade to Unity version 2021.3.10 (previously 2021.3.3)
  • Minor Text Changes on some Poems and new messaging around boarding vehicles
  • New Server system first trial using smaller "Headless Build" creation
  • Added Rich Presence for Steam and Discord
  • Improved performance of level prop visual fading
  • New Vehicle UX for boarding and resting whilst travelling
  • Players can now look at their map and inventory without accidentally triggering jumping off of the train
  • Vehicle smoke now varies based on whether a train is stopped, accelerating, decelerating, or moving at full speed
  • Station masters and boat hands on train platforms and docks now announce upcoming vehicle departures
  • Newly added boats horns announce when a boat will depart soon
  • Players now rest while riding trains and boats
  • There are consequences for players who choose to ride boats in storms and jump off of trains
  • The vehicle departure progress bar has been removed
  • There are updates to how vehicles are implemented overall, that should result in a reduced number of disappearing and stuck trains
  • Updated several map names.
  • Added a unique description for every "Trade Good" item (around 800)
  • Added a unique description for every "Shoe Equipment" item
  • Proofread and polished in-game dialogue.
  • Change to the way roads are handled – this will not yet be apparent to players but will allow more accurate road usage in the future.
  • Keys in the Control Settings will now change based on your keyboard layout.
  • The NPC “Resna” will now value Knot of Thankful Wishes to same price even when traded.
Fixes
  • Fixed stuttering in Main Menu camera movement
  • Fix for initiating combat
  • Fixed issue where an NPC would give the player unlimited item duplicates
  • Improved usability of screenshot section of the feedback menu
  • Fixed a bug that caused map notes to not appear when pressing the note button in the map screen
  • Fix to arrow marker so it no longer rises up when navigating with keyboard. Arrow marker will now disappear when clicking underneath the player's feet
  • Fixed several places where you could walk through objects
  • Players in Mist Keeper's Toe can now see themselves on the world map
  • Fixes to occlusion culling in various areas
  • Objects will now fade faster when camera is too close and when a player is behind objects
  • Fix to reduce memory consumption over time
  • Tricks of the Messenger will now be more accurate when walking on roads
  • You can now zoom in and out with the camera again
  • You can no longer offer items when there are no items in the offering window.
  • Inventory will now be saved after making an offering.
  • Fix to floating item icon at offering shrine when leaving.
  • Fix to blurry clothing.
  • Items added to the trade window will now always have the same value as the UI tells us.
  • Fix for UI becoming stuck in front of some shrines.
  • Various Text changes.
  • Various performance tweaks.

