Dirge update for 5 November 2022

v0.3.6.2

Build 9876383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Lowered volume of startup movie
  • Monsters no longer able to light/extinguish fires.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Wendigo sounds would not play.
  • Fixed bug where monsters could pickup items out of car trunk.
  • Fixed bug where you could get in a weird state between your gun and holding a bucket/torch.
  • Fixed bug where an item pickup could interfere with your gun.
  • Fixed bug where a spooktater would still have their investigator HUD.
  • Fixed bug where Wraith could see gun VFX

