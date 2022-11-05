Changes
- Lowered volume of startup movie
- Monsters no longer able to light/extinguish fires.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where Wendigo sounds would not play.
- Fixed bug where monsters could pickup items out of car trunk.
- Fixed bug where you could get in a weird state between your gun and holding a bucket/torch.
- Fixed bug where an item pickup could interfere with your gun.
- Fixed bug where a spooktater would still have their investigator HUD.
- Fixed bug where Wraith could see gun VFX
