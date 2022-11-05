 Skip to content

If Fusion Were That Easy update for 5 November 2022

Feedback Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add Option to mute voices
  • enhanced tutorial Graphics
  • show the Mouse tutorial on the Options Menu if Gamepad is off
  • fixed player motion while in Dialog mode
  • fixed issue with hidden Items
  • some Bugfixes

