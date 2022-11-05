- add Option to mute voices
- enhanced tutorial Graphics
- show the Mouse tutorial on the Options Menu if Gamepad is off
- fixed player motion while in Dialog mode
- fixed issue with hidden Items
- some Bugfixes
If Fusion Were That Easy update for 5 November 2022
Feedback Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
