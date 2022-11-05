+New Mission (3 New Stages)
+Added the Shotgun!
+Added Board Members
+Added Flame Jets in new areas
+Various fixes and QOL improvments
Retroninjacyberassassin update for 5 November 2022
The Big Winter Update is Finally Here!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
