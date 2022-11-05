Patch version 0.5.06b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes more fixes and balance adjustments based on recent feedback for the recent beta.
Changelog for version 0.5.06b
- Added relic sprites for new Act 4 heroes
- Further buffed Act 4 final boss abilities and attributes
- Reworked Armored Drone enemy to remain open after Core Surge fires, but it deals more damage
- Reworked Agent's Return Fire skill Levels
- Reworked Edgard's Cape relic effect
- Reworked Blood Mage's Tainted Blood effects
- Reworked Mortal Sin's added dark damage to be calculated additively instead of multiplicative per stack
- Decreased William's Penance relic bonus
- Bulwark skill's effect is no longer dispellable
- Maelstrom's Calm effect is no longer dispellable
- Moonbeam damage decreased to 0.45x Focus
- Fixed enemy Drag Under skill interaction with Golem
- Fixed crash if a copied Moonbeam spell has no valid targets
- Fixed crash if Maelstrom's Unstable Generator has no valid targets for its lv 2 effect
- Fixed a couple of other rare crashes
Changed depots in beta branch