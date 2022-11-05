 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 5 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.06b (Beta Branch)

Patch version 0.5.06b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes more fixes and balance adjustments based on recent feedback for the recent beta.

Changelog for version 0.5.06b

  • Added relic sprites for new Act 4 heroes
  • Further buffed Act 4 final boss abilities and attributes
  • Reworked Armored Drone enemy to remain open after Core Surge fires, but it deals more damage
  • Reworked Agent's Return Fire skill Levels
  • Reworked Edgard's Cape relic effect
  • Reworked Blood Mage's Tainted Blood effects
  • Reworked Mortal Sin's added dark damage to be calculated additively instead of multiplicative per stack
  • Decreased William's Penance relic bonus
  • Bulwark skill's effect is no longer dispellable
  • Maelstrom's Calm effect is no longer dispellable
  • Moonbeam damage decreased to 0.45x Focus
  • Fixed enemy Drag Under skill interaction with Golem
  • Fixed crash if a copied Moonbeam spell has no valid targets
  • Fixed crash if Maelstrom's Unstable Generator has no valid targets for its lv 2 effect
  • Fixed a couple of other rare crashes

