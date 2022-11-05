 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 5 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.120 (2022.11.05)

Share · View all patches · Build 9875837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.120 (2022.11.05)

  • [Feature] Workers will now be able to replace and repair floors under large objects without relocating them
  • [Balance] Strip all equipment from a being before selling it to a merchant
  • [UI/UX] Selecting one or more Connectors and shift + clicking any electrical device will attempt to create (or break) a connection between the device and selected connector(s)
  • [UI/UX] Selecting one or more electrical devices and shift + clicking a connector will attempt to create (or break) a connection between selected devices and the connector
  • [UI/UX] Selecting one or more Teleporters and shift + clicking another teleporter will link the selected teleporter(s) to the clicked one
  • [UI/UX] Holding Shift and clicking beings will add new beings to group selection
  • [UI/UX] Holding Ctrl and clicking tiles will add new tiles to the group selection
  • [UI/UX] Holding Alt and clicking objects (piles) will add new objects to the group selection
  • [UI/UX] Show icons of crafted / processed / produced items in every device
  • [UI/UX] Configurable processors (i.e. Furnace) will also have an "Idle Warning" toggle
  • [Bug] Fix Copy Config would not copy the new "Idle Warning" toggle state on crafter components
  • [Bug] Fix Copy Config would not copy priority on crafter components
  • [Bug] Fix adjusting task priority directly would not update the crafting / processing device priority in the controls UI submenu
  • [Bug] Fix internal error that could lead to game crash when selecting and ordering relocation for more than 1024 objects
  • [Bug] Fix relocating a device mid-operation would not drop the task correctly (root cause of the beings stuck bug that was fixed in last update)
  • [Bug] Fix removing a mod that introduced a new material type would prevent inventory history from loading correctly

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link