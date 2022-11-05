iVUE Update v3.11a

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.11a is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- New Logos - Takeover Studios Logo has been updated!
- New Splash Screen - Slightly faster splash screen on load now that there is no Unity Logo ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)
- New Links - Links to Kink Master Studios & Takeover Studios websites!
- Updated Info Section - Updated info section about Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios (me!).
- Backend Updates - Unity Project version has been updated along with some other backend updates to the latest version. Hopefully decreasing any issues for players (if they were having any).
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update