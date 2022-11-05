 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition update for 5 November 2022

iVUE Update v3.11a

Share · View all patches · Build 9875694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.11a is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • New Logos - Takeover Studios Logo has been updated!
  • New Splash Screen - Slightly faster splash screen on load now that there is no Unity Logo ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)
  • New Links - Links to Kink Master Studios & Takeover Studios websites!
  • Updated Info Section - Updated info section about Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios (me!).
  • Backend Updates - Unity Project version has been updated along with some other backend updates to the latest version. Hopefully decreasing any issues for players (if they were having any).

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.

Changed files in this update

MacOS Build Depot 1462491
  • Loading history…
Linux Build Depot 1462493
  • Loading history…
Windows Build Depot 1462494
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link