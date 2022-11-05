Patch Notes v0.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9875647 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 06:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.4 patch info!

News

Racial Traits

Performance Improvement

Option to disable damage dealt

Weapon rank display below EXP bar

Changes

Drastically reduced tree collider

Brightness of trees increased to improve visualization

Chest Collider removed

Drastically increased hidden character spawn chance at night

"Life Stealer" talent had its effect slightly reduced

"Cauterize" talent has had its effect slightly reduced

"Battle Scars" talent had its effect slightly reduced

Fixes

Mage Skull (Elite) now does not respawn during run

Amount of Chests, Elites and Bosses now correctly display at the end of the game

"Guidance Tome" talent now works correctly

"Adrenaline Rush" talent now works correctly

Screen resolution now saves correctly

Phantom melee attacks of ranged characters removed

Corruption System (10 Levels of difficulty on map)

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot!

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!

Pyxeralia