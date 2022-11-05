 Skip to content

Scarlet Tower update for 5 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.4

Patchnotes

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.4 patch info!

News
  • Racial Traits
  • Performance Improvement
  • Option to disable damage dealt
  • Weapon rank display below EXP bar
Changes
  • Drastically reduced tree collider
  • Brightness of trees increased to improve visualization
  • Chest Collider removed
  • Drastically increased hidden character spawn chance at night
  • "Life Stealer" talent had its effect slightly reduced
  • "Cauterize" talent has had its effect slightly reduced
  • "Battle Scars" talent had its effect slightly reduced
Fixes
  • Mage Skull (Elite) now does not respawn during run
  • Amount of Chests, Elites and Bosses now correctly display at the end of the game
  • "Guidance Tome" talent now works correctly
  • "Adrenaline Rush" talent now works correctly
  • Screen resolution now saves correctly
  • Phantom melee attacks of ranged characters removed
Main features of the next update (v0.0.5):
  • Corruption System (10 Levels of difficulty on map)

