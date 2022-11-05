Patch Notes v0.0.4

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.0.4 patch info!
News
- Racial Traits
- Performance Improvement
- Option to disable damage dealt
- Weapon rank display below EXP bar
Changes
- Drastically reduced tree collider
- Brightness of trees increased to improve visualization
- Chest Collider removed
- Drastically increased hidden character spawn chance at night
- "Life Stealer" talent had its effect slightly reduced
- "Cauterize" talent has had its effect slightly reduced
- "Battle Scars" talent had its effect slightly reduced
Fixes
- Mage Skull (Elite) now does not respawn during run
- Amount of Chests, Elites and Bosses now correctly display at the end of the game
- "Guidance Tome" talent now works correctly
- "Adrenaline Rush" talent now works correctly
- Screen resolution now saves correctly
- Phantom melee attacks of ranged characters removed
Main features of the next update (v0.0.5):
- Corruption System (10 Levels of difficulty on map)
See you in the next update, tomorrow!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
