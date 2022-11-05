 Skip to content

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 5 November 2022

Ver 1.05 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Installation of save points with marbles on branching maps
Added animation when moving around the map
Fixed a text display error
Fixed a bug that prevented progress on the B3F thorn map

