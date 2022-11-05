 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 5 November 2022

2022/11/5 Patch

2022/11/5 Patch

  1. 加入全新开火机制：轮射机制。对于 Sd.Kfz 7/1 以及 M42A1(扫除者) 的开火机制将得到优化。

  2. 爆炸机制优化，HE 改进溅射范围，撞击伤害优化。

  3. Mi-24 机动调整，变的更加灵活。

  4. Add new fire mechanic，Round Fire. It will improve the fire mechanic of Sd.Kfz 7/1 and M42A1.

  5. Improve the explosion formula. It will extend HE explosion range and improve ram damage.

  6. Improve the control of Mi-24

