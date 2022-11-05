Patch 4.2.0.

New interesting perks, significant boost in Frames per second (FPS), bug fixes and other improvements.
NEW
- Survivor perk - Last Hope - Speeds up exit door opening time for the last Survivor
- Survivor perk - Froggs Spirit - The last Survivor can make a triple jump
- Killer perk - Pesky Flies - Doubles the damage when the Killer gets stunned several times in a row during a certain time
- Killer perk - Weight Off - Speeds up the time for dropping the Survivor from the shoulder
- Survivors - Now Survivors can destroy the wooden barricades built by Isaac
Optimization
- Optimization - Improvement of post-processing graphics settings, significant increase in frames per seconds
- Optimization - Resolution improvement of in-game textures
Bugs
- Bugs - More than 40 bugs fixed
- Unique Items - Fixed that Survivors had unnatural hand positions while holding unique items during sprints, jumps and interactions
- Items - Fixed that Survivors could pick up the same Lootbox item at the same time and duplicate it
- Propmachines - Fixed that Killer sometimes could not break the Propmachine
- Killers - The active button of picking up/putting down/chairing the Survivor was changed from LMB to RMB
- Killers - Changed hit registration method
- Killers - Fixed that Killer was able to double hit
- Impostor - Fixed that Impostor could not move like a Survivor when being disguised as a Survivor
- Kate - Fixed that Kate could blind the Killer for the entire game using the Flashlight
- Camera - Fixed that Killer’s camera could stay in Third Person mode for the entire game
- Animation - Fixed that Survivors could do the walking animation inside the Killer while being carried
General
- Numerous User Interface (UI) tweaks
- Improvements of maps
- General changes in game balance
