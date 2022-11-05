 Skip to content

Propnight update for 5 November 2022

Patch 4.2.0.

Patch 4.2.0.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New interesting perks, significant boost in Frames per second (FPS), bug fixes and other improvements.

NEW

  • Survivor perk - Last Hope - Speeds up exit door opening time for the last Survivor
  • Survivor perk - Froggs Spirit - The last Survivor can make a triple jump
  • Killer perk - Pesky Flies - Doubles the damage when the Killer gets stunned several times in a row during a certain time
  • Killer perk - Weight Off - Speeds up the time for dropping the Survivor from the shoulder
  • Survivors - Now Survivors can destroy the wooden barricades built by Isaac

Optimization

  • Optimization - Improvement of post-processing graphics settings, significant increase in frames per seconds
  • Optimization - Resolution improvement of in-game textures

Bugs

  • Bugs - More than 40 bugs fixed
  • Unique Items - Fixed that Survivors had unnatural hand positions while holding unique items during sprints, jumps and interactions
  • Items - Fixed that Survivors could pick up the same Lootbox item at the same time and duplicate it
  • Propmachines - Fixed that Killer sometimes could not break the Propmachine
  • Killers - The active button of picking up/putting down/chairing the Survivor was changed from LMB to RMB
  • Killers - Changed hit registration method
  • Killers - Fixed that Killer was able to double hit
  • Impostor - Fixed that Impostor could not move like a Survivor when being disguised as a Survivor
  • Kate - Fixed that Kate could blind the Killer for the entire game using the Flashlight
  • Camera - Fixed that Killer’s camera could stay in Third Person mode for the entire game
  • Animation - Fixed that Survivors could do the walking animation inside the Killer while being carried

General

  • Numerous User Interface (UI) tweaks
  • Improvements of maps
  • General changes in game balance

