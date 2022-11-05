 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 5 November 2022

0.2.11 - Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9874951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bring Justice M now reads “Gain 6 Retribution” instead of “If the target is Far, gain 6 Retribution” ;
  • Neural Synchronizer now reads “When a fight starts, reduce the cost of each Maneuver in your hand by 1 until played.” instead of “When a fight starts, reduce the cost of each Maneuver in your hand by 1 this round.” ;
  • Fixed a steam achievements error ;
  • Fixed an issue with card “Echoing Prayer” ;

