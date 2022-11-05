- Bring Justice M now reads “Gain 6 Retribution” instead of “If the target is Far, gain 6 Retribution” ;
- Neural Synchronizer now reads “When a fight starts, reduce the cost of each Maneuver in your hand by 1 until played.” instead of “When a fight starts, reduce the cost of each Maneuver in your hand by 1 this round.” ;
- Fixed a steam achievements error ;
- Fixed an issue with card “Echoing Prayer” ;
Beneath Oresa update for 5 November 2022
0.2.11 - Patch Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
