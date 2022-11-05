 Skip to content

Battle Dawn 2: Terra Reborn update for 5 November 2022

Patch 1.0.2

Battle Dawn 2: Terra Reborn update for 5 November 2022

Patch 1.0.2

Fixes

  • Fixed scrolling feature for the alliance list.
  • Fixed the tutorial getting stuck on joining/creating an alliance.
  • Fixed an issue where units and avatars were participating against their own armies.
  • Fixed issues regarding the on-map button when returning units.
  • Fixed various issues affecting joining attacks/defenses.
  • Fixed issues regarding delegation with rollback and joining.
  • Fixed issues that caused a battle to not occur. (ie: joining enemy attacking, delaying, etc.)
  • Fixed an issue with scan rounding. (ie: 1.5 rounding to 1)
  • Fixed spies not being able to move correctly off of trophy hunters.
  • Fixed simulations not automatically generating when they are close to the player cap.
  • Fixed an issue where occasionally the client would give you a hard time when trying to force relocate someone. WARNING: Since the mobile update will come later, we're temporarily dropping the distance limit on force relocation until we've been able to update mobile.

Balance

  • Avatar XP gain rework. (Base XP given per 45 soldiers involved in combat)
  • Avatars no longer give transfer XP.
  • Avatar level capped to 15.
  • Avatar levels past 5 only give 1 skill point every 5 levels. Skill points still give reduced %’s until more data is collected.
  • Avatar levels are reset to levels they would be in the new system.
  • It is now not possible to join an alliance with more than 2000 score on a simulation harvest.
  • Initial attack movement cost lowered from 90 oil to 60 oil.
  • Initial defense movement cost lowered from 30 oil to 20 oil.
  • Initial distance for attacks and defenses increased.
  • Distance movement cost lowered from 30 oil per 200 distance to 20 oil per 200 distance.
  • Made it so nukes take priority over squads arriving when arriving at the target at the same time.
  • Protohuman camp population range buffed from 2-6 to 6-10.
  • Protohuman camps now give between 50 to 100 metal.
  • Protohuman camps now give between 50 to 100 oil.
  • Turrets now give 1 level 10 XP to the killer.
  • Turrets now count as level * 30 units when dividing XP. (Turrets do not level or keep said XP)

Quality of Life

  • Clicking find an alliance now factors in distance as well as member count.
  • General fixes were made to smooth out the tutorial.
  • Fixed varoius speling ishoos.
  • Raised maximum scaling on small screens.
  • When connecting an account via steam your browser is now used instead of steam’s browser.
  • Untradeable resources are now consumed prior to tradeable resources.
  • You can now earn (but not produce) resources above the cap.

Misc

  • Scrolling / panning steps in the tutorial should be easier to complete.
  • Recreating and removing squads is not necessary if done prior to the step in the tutorial.

Performance

  • Made various optimizations in the backend.
  • Raised the game's loading speed. (will go live after everyone has had a chance to update, will break previous versions of the client)

