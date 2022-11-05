**
Patch 1.0.2
Fixes
**
- Fixed scrolling feature for the alliance list.
- Fixed the tutorial getting stuck on joining/creating an alliance.
- Fixed an issue where units and avatars were participating against their own armies.
- Fixed issues regarding the on-map button when returning units.
- Fixed various issues affecting joining attacks/defenses.
- Fixed issues regarding delegation with rollback and joining.
- Fixed issues that caused a battle to not occur. (ie: joining enemy attacking, delaying, etc.)
- Fixed an issue with scan rounding. (ie: 1.5 rounding to 1)
- Fixed spies not being able to move correctly off of trophy hunters.
- Fixed simulations not automatically generating when they are close to the player cap.
- Fixed an issue where occasionally the client would give you a hard time when trying to force relocate someone. WARNING: Since the mobile update will come later, we're temporarily dropping the distance limit on force relocation until we've been able to update mobile.
**
Balance
**
- Avatar XP gain rework. (Base XP given per 45 soldiers involved in combat)
- Avatars no longer give transfer XP.
- Avatar level capped to 15.
- Avatar levels past 5 only give 1 skill point every 5 levels. Skill points still give reduced %’s until more data is collected.
- Avatar levels are reset to levels they would be in the new system.
- It is now not possible to join an alliance with more than 2000 score on a simulation harvest.
- Initial attack movement cost lowered from 90 oil to 60 oil.
- Initial defense movement cost lowered from 30 oil to 20 oil.
- Initial distance for attacks and defenses increased.
- Distance movement cost lowered from 30 oil per 200 distance to 20 oil per 200 distance.
- Made it so nukes take priority over squads arriving when arriving at the target at the same time.
- Protohuman camp population range buffed from 2-6 to 6-10.
- Protohuman camps now give between 50 to 100 metal.
- Protohuman camps now give between 50 to 100 oil.
- Turrets now give 1 level 10 XP to the killer.
- Turrets now count as level * 30 units when dividing XP. (Turrets do not level or keep said XP)
**
Quality of Life
**
- Clicking find an alliance now factors in distance as well as member count.
- General fixes were made to smooth out the tutorial.
- Fixed varoius speling ishoos.
- Raised maximum scaling on small screens.
- When connecting an account via steam your browser is now used instead of steam’s browser.
- Untradeable resources are now consumed prior to tradeable resources.
- You can now earn (but not produce) resources above the cap.
**
Misc
**
- Scrolling / panning steps in the tutorial should be easier to complete.
- Recreating and removing squads is not necessary if done prior to the step in the tutorial.
**
Performance
**
- Made various optimizations in the backend.
- Raised the game's loading speed. (will go live after everyone has had a chance to update, will break previous versions of the client)
