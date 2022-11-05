- Fixed issue with remove rust progress bar staying up after grinder is destroyed.
- Fixed pause menu sticking after using the settings menu.
- Replaced arrow on the starting house door when the game starts.
- Fixed tooltip on starting house door.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 5 November 2022
Fix
