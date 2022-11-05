VAIL 0.7.93 Patch Notes

With Early Access knocking on our door, we are squashing bugs, polishing and finalizing features and as always...optimizing and improving maps. The next few weeks will be a tough few weeks, but as always and with the support of our amazing community, we will continue to work towards the Early Access milestone and make VAIL even more amazing than it already is. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

Patch Highlights

Ping System

See an enemy? Want your teammate to move to a specific location? You can now just ping it! To aim a ping, hold down your mag eject key and to shoot a ping, press down your trigger key. This can be done with any hand that is not holding anything.

Firearm hints

Ever get stuck on how to reload a specific gun? Or new to the game? The hint system will highlight exactly what you need to do in order to jump right into the action. But if you are a veteran, it can be disabled in the settings.

New magnified optics shader

The new magnified optics shader is not only more performant than our previous one but much more immersive. It is a big visual gain as we decided to implement the physical phenomena that occurs inside real scopes such as lens distortion, subtle iridescence, specific multicolor lens coating and realistic front sight post ghosting. Additionally, the effect is much more reminiscent of a true optic with its lens structure being represented inside the shader only and not using any additional meshes.



General Patch Notes

Changes

• Player highlight intensity slider added

• Flash animation poses now added for side grip and trigger grip

Map Changes

• All Artifact maps - Updated all spawn blockers to not allow players beyond the original spawn points

• Maar - Thickened the floors of upper catwalk to prevent player model's feet from clipping through

• Maar - Updated geometry of rocks to remove holes that player's could look through and gain info

• Maar - Updated the readability of signage coming out of Reyab spawn

• Maar - Thickened the geometry of the cage surrounding B-site

• Maar - Pushed fog more further out on the map to not fog up the lava surrounding the playable area

• Maar - Optimization pass (triangle reduction and material optimizations)

• Maar - Adjusted lighting on B-site to slightly raise visibility

• Maar - Fixed bullet penetration on glass vestibules

• Maar - Rocks no longer clip through pipes near Rock Tunnel

• Maar - Removed plane that was clipping through wall in Power Station

• Maar(Artifact) - Artifact Scanner now spawns within the bounds of the spawn blockers

• Este - Decals are no longer stretching in side alley

• Este - Removed visual seam on wall near Elevator

• Este - Adjusted the color of god-rays to match the sunlight color

• Este - God-rays now lineup with sun light entry

• Este - God-rays no longer clip with their surroundings

• Este - Adjusted the length of god-rays

• Este - Updated the material of god-rays to be one sided

• Este - Removed visual seam near stairs on office side

• Este - Decals are no longer stretching near Rock Tunnel entry

• Este - Patched pixel walk on Ivy

• Este - Added water accents to couch room

• Este - Willow tree leaves no longer block bullets

• Khidi - Removed visual seam on wall outside of Reyab spawn

• Khidi - Updated light fixtures to behave as expected on low graphical settings

• Khidi - Removed visual seam on wall near garden

• Khidi - Adjusted the material on foliage to not look so darkened and softened

• Khidi - Improved lighting on A-site

• Khidi - Fixed the physical material on modular pontoons

• Khidi (Artifact) - Removed gap in spawn blockers in Colonist spawn

• Miru - Griefing pass (areas where player's can throw the scanner and it cannot be obtained)

• Miru - Removed seam in the boxes near the container units where players could see through

• Miru (Artifact) - Removed redundant spawn blockers

• Miru (Artifact) - Artifact Scanner now spawns within the bounds of the spawn blockers

• Suna (Artifact)- Spawn blocker is no longer floating in REYAB spawn

• Suna - Adjusted blocking volumes on map to not abruptly stop player movement

• Suna - Barrels are no longer clipping on B-site

• Suna - Adjusted collider in pipe wall that slows player's movement

• Volt - Updated the collision on launchpads

• Armory - Removed Halloween decorations

• Armory - Adjusted the material of the cat statue to not be so dark

Audio changes

• Updates and adjustments to player barks

• Fixed an issue with jump pad audio not playing

• Added music for when the round timer is almost up

Bug fixes

Fixed Scanner audio cutting out

• Fixed - PL14 collision issues

• Fixed - PL14 and PM9 magazine grip animations

• Fixed - Gun skins are being applied to your secondary when changing your weapon sights

• Fixed - Able to apply skins to the wrong gun

• Fixed - Grenade grabbing sound playing locally for all players on the map

• Fixed - Scanner gets stuck if you swap loadouts while it is on your chest

• Fixed - Magazine is pushed back into the gun immediately when grabbed on the AK12 and UMP

• Fixed - Magazine rotation sometimes wrong when being inserted into a gun

• Fixed - Secondary grip release distance on handguns

• Fixed - It's difficult to swap a grenade to another hand

• Fixed - Launchpads launch you in the direction of your head no matter which movement settings you have

• Fixed - No coughing sound in smokes

Love you all, AEXLAB<3