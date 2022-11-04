 Skip to content

Athereon: Advent I update for 4 November 2022

BUILD_2022.11.04b1

Build 9874193 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Optimized: Escape action during battle. When attempting an escape, if character has available action to move beyond the edge of the battle grid, the escape action will succeed immediately. Otherwise, 1 Turn Wait is required.
  • Update: AI
  • A few other internal logic fixes

