- Optimized: Escape action during battle. When attempting an escape, if character has available action to move beyond the edge of the battle grid, the escape action will succeed immediately. Otherwise, 1 Turn Wait is required.
- Update: AI
- A few other internal logic fixes
Athereon: Advent I update for 4 November 2022
BUILD_2022.11.04b1
