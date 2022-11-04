- Bug fix: Inspection of skill upgrades can be cancelled correctly
- Better UI symbols
- The game is instantly finished when all players of a team have finished their beer. Even in real beer mode
- New calculation approach for the xp needed to level up
Blankiball: The Drinking Game update for 4 November 2022
Update 1.0.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
