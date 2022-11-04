 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blankiball: The Drinking Game update for 4 November 2022

Update 1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9873887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: Inspection of skill upgrades can be cancelled correctly
  • Better UI symbols
  • The game is instantly finished when all players of a team have finished their beer. Even in real beer mode
  • New calculation approach for the xp needed to level up

Changed files in this update

Depot 1810451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link