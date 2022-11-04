 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inversion Institute update for 4 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov. 04

Share · View all patches · Build 9873841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added two new puzzles (chapters 13 and 14)
  • added a Music On/Off switch in the Options screen
  • added a restricted edit area in the ink editor, so you can't accidentally clobber the input/output nodes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2145481
  • Loading history…
Depot 2145482
  • Loading history…
Depot 2145483
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link