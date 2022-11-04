- added two new puzzles (chapters 13 and 14)
- added a Music On/Off switch in the Options screen
- added a restricted edit area in the ink editor, so you can't accidentally clobber the input/output nodes
Inversion Institute update for 4 November 2022
Update Notes for Nov. 04
