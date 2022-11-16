 Skip to content

Gemstone Keeper update for 16 November 2022

V 1.0.9 Update

16 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed gem allocation bug that made it impossible to get all the achievements.
  • Engine updated
  • UI optimisations carried over from Nintendo Switch build

