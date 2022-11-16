- Fixed gem allocation bug that made it impossible to get all the achievements.
- Engine updated
- UI optimisations carried over from Nintendo Switch build
Gemstone Keeper update for 16 November 2022
V 1.0.9 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Gemstone Keeper Windows Depot 522081
- Loading history…
Gemstone Keeper Linux Depot 522082
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update