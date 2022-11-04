 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Violent Revelry update for 4 November 2022

Update 0.1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9873777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • The title screen has access to game settings
  • Minor vfx/sfx additions

Adjustments

  • Hold the magic button to delay casting
  • Shields cost stamina to use and take up to a few seconds to reach full effectiveness
  • Certain landmarks, such as castles or rare goods, will no longer respawn
  • Birds will be cool if you're cool
  • AI may dodge forward if their opponent's weapon is particularly long
  • Target dummies wear hats now
  • Damage text now aggregates above live entities
  • Notes are confined by their center instead of their edges
  • STR modifies the power of an attack at the same rate it modifies damage, was previously double
  • STR is less necessary for swing speed and more necessary for momentum-based damage
  • Different lost civilizations will no longer have identical symbols
  • Autosaves will no longer occur right after loading in
  • Large pressure plates will indicate when more weight is required
  • The armor inspector window will display the armor's material
  • The equipment window also shows total weight
  • Adjustments to the Strong vs/Weak vs of some weapon parts to target certain armors
  • More stars fit in the window below player attributes
  • Space can be navigated by mousing at the screen's edge
  • Minor adjustments to some spells
  • Minor adjustments to some stars

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug causing certain transitions to short-circuit before completing
  • Enemy armies will no longer congregate in the starting area's southeast walls
  • The base crit damage mod for many entities (including the player) is no longer abnormally high
  • Armor can no longer be crit
  • Strong vs and Weak vs now act independently on each object hit
  • Fixed a bug that could cause weapon enchantments to deal no damage
  • Certain one-sided weapons will be held facing down (instead of up) while at leisure
  • The Tile Master boss no longer creates tiles when dead

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1823192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link