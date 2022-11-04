Update 0.1.10

Additions
- The title screen has access to game settings
- Minor vfx/sfx additions
Adjustments
- Hold the magic button to delay casting
- Shields cost stamina to use and take up to a few seconds to reach full effectiveness
- Certain landmarks, such as castles or rare goods, will no longer respawn
- Birds will be cool if you're cool
- AI may dodge forward if their opponent's weapon is particularly long
- Target dummies wear hats now
- Damage text now aggregates above live entities
- Notes are confined by their center instead of their edges
- STR modifies the power of an attack at the same rate it modifies damage, was previously double
- STR is less necessary for swing speed and more necessary for momentum-based damage
- Different lost civilizations will no longer have identical symbols
- Autosaves will no longer occur right after loading in
- Large pressure plates will indicate when more weight is required
- The armor inspector window will display the armor's material
- The equipment window also shows total weight
- Adjustments to the Strong vs/Weak vs of some weapon parts to target certain armors
- More stars fit in the window below player attributes
- Space can be navigated by mousing at the screen's edge
- Minor adjustments to some spells
- Minor adjustments to some stars
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug causing certain transitions to short-circuit before completing
- Enemy armies will no longer congregate in the starting area's southeast walls
- The base crit damage mod for many entities (including the player) is no longer abnormally high
- Armor can no longer be crit
- Strong vs and Weak vs now act independently on each object hit
- Fixed a bug that could cause weapon enchantments to deal no damage
- Certain one-sided weapons will be held facing down (instead of up) while at leisure
- The Tile Master boss no longer creates tiles when dead
Changed files in this update