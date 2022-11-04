 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS update for 4 November 2022

November 5th update

Share · View all patches · Build 9873753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes a crash in Steam Input when trying to do a haptic effect.

Changed files in this update

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS Content Depot 1077451
  • Loading history…
Linux Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS Depot Depot 1077452
  • Loading history…
Mac Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS Depot Depot 1077453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link