Tacview update for 4 November 2022

Tacview 1.9.0 beta 5

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED support for Falcon 4 real-time telemetry
  • ADDED support for Falcon 4 FLT temporary files
  • ADDED support for DCS: South Atlantic map
  • ADDED support for DCS: Mirage F-1CE
  • ADDED support for DCS: MB-339
  • ADDED Real-time telemetry lag option to better support some recorders
  • ADDED numerous entries to the database
  • ADDED new shortcut AltGr+B to inject bookmarks in DCS World
  • ADDED OutOfSyncWarning registry option to disable desynchronized real-time telemetry warning
  • IMPROVED KML telemetry files support
  • IMPROVED crispness of terrain textures
  • IMPROVED mouse objects selection from the 3D view
  • IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.36

FIXES

  • FIXED crash when displaying non power of two texture in 3D view
  • FIXED support of IGC files with lines of more than 99 characters
  • FIXED old hack preventing aircraft from flying highter than 60Kft in FSX2ACMI
  • FIXED media duration was not displayed after opening a file
  • FIXED xml AARRGGBB colors were not associated properly to predefined colors
  • FIXED weapons trails too thin to be visible in some cases

