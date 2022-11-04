New Alpha Released: ALPHA_NOVEMBER_B

New Weapon: Supernova
- Defense weapon for "Voyager" the Loadout
- The weapon is fairly slow, but has great area denial properties.
- Attack: Shoots an incendiary grenade; the explosion deals no direct damage, but has high knockback and briefly ignites any enemies caught in it. The explosion can also ignite the user if they are caught in it.
- Ability: Shoots a unique missile that cannot hit enemies directly, and will not detonate when hitting the environment. Instead, the missile will stick to a wall (if it hits one). After sticking to a wall, the missile will explode after a short time, dealing devastating damage in a large area. The missile can travel further than a standard missile before fizzling out. The ability cannot be used until the previous missile has detonated or fizzled out.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a map editor error caused by deleting an image with a higher image index while using an image with a lower image index for the current tool.
- More networking adjustments. What else is new?
Miscellaneous:
The arsenal configuration menu has been revamped.
- The most notable change is item icons are now shown on the menu itself, and the item's description appears if you hover over the item slot.
- This revamp also fixes the "bug" that made it look like no weapon or outfit was equipped if the item in those slots was discarded somehow (via recycling, trading, etc.).
Players are no longer kicked for duplicate packets; instead, the packet is simply ignored.
Changed files in this update