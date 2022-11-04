 Skip to content

Isla Sinaloa update for 4 November 2022

Notes for the update

Build 9873492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds in French localizations so it now can be enjoyed in French.
Fixes issues with advanced placement, placement of items issue (bridge and gym bench), FreeCell issue

