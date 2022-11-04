- Made attack size of computer player slightly smaller for each difficulty level.
- Fixed objective and reduced number of enemies in each wave for 11th campaign board.
- Don't play pulse sound for inactive portals.
- Updated version to 2.2.2.8.
Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 4 November 2022
Reduced attack size and fixed 11th campaign board
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pursuit of Power 2 Retail Content Depot 546121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update