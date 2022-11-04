 Skip to content

Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 4 November 2022

Reduced attack size and fixed 11th campaign board

Share · View all patches · Build 9873167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made attack size of computer player slightly smaller for each difficulty level.
  • Fixed objective and reduced number of enemies in each wave for 11th campaign board.
  • Don't play pulse sound for inactive portals.
  • Updated version to 2.2.2.8.

Changed files in this update

Pursuit of Power 2 Retail Content Depot 546121
