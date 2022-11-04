 Skip to content

Dead End City update for 4 November 2022

v1.0.10 update

Build 9873150

  • Adjusted the Boot screen to only display "Press Z to Continue" when input is allowed.
  • (Bug) Shiro's Napalm shot was not scoping enemies properly. This caused some boss parts to spawn medals when they shouldn't.
  • (Bug) Items that are attracted to the player after death would not be collected. They are now destroyed on contact with the player.
  • Added the point value indicator onscreen to the Rival's death sequence. This is similar to the boss death sequence.
  • Rivals now release small medals on each item spawn if the score multiplier is at max (x9).
  • Added the ability to speed up the Shop Point tally with a button press.
  • (Bug) End of Boss Tally bonus points for medals was not properly added tot he player's score.
  • Updated the sound and visual fx on the wooden barricade props.

