- Adjusted the Boot screen to only display "Press Z to Continue" when input is allowed.
- (Bug) Shiro's Napalm shot was not scoping enemies properly. This caused some boss parts to spawn medals when they shouldn't.
- (Bug) Items that are attracted to the player after death would not be collected. They are now destroyed on contact with the player.
- Added the point value indicator onscreen to the Rival's death sequence. This is similar to the boss death sequence.
- Rivals now release small medals on each item spawn if the score multiplier is at max (x9).
- Added the ability to speed up the Shop Point tally with a button press.
- (Bug) End of Boss Tally bonus points for medals was not properly added tot he player's score.
- Updated the sound and visual fx on the wooden barricade props.
Dead End City update for 4 November 2022
v1.0.10 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
