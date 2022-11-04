SCARY UPDATE
v2022.11.04bdev: (Only in singleplayer)
- Added new big building
- Added new friendly npc
(mainly for halloween, but it will stay)
- Added new flashlight, chair, misc stuff
- Added decoration ai (bat)
- Fixed truck doors openable even when dismounted
- Fixed beer bottle bottom gib model uv
- Fixed rabbit blinding or deafening with headshot
- Fixed car camera recender winding up
- Fixed a** building which should only spawn far from the road not spawning anywhere**
- Rabbits no longer [b]insta kill[/b] (but still fast)
- A few doors in the starting house can be opened wider
Changed road side building generation:
- Fixed road side buildings not loading at the same place
- Poles may still move a bit
- Buildings should repeating less
- (Loading saves from previous versions still works,
but the same buildings will not be there near the road)
PREVIOUS UPDATES:
v2022.10.14:
- Added new beer bottle material
- Added 2 new door glass materials at the start house
- Fixed the bus's RPM gauge not working
- Fixed a few things missing from a few vehicles
(like gear sticks, and the leafsprings of the truck)
- Fixed the new car's trunk (or frunk) physics lock trigger
not reaching small things around the middle
v2022.09.29dev:
- Fixed weapons not working without steam
- Fixed the start car not being saved if it is the new one
- Fixed not being able to move until pause/unpause at start
Happy Halloween! ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update