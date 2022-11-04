 Skip to content

The Long Drive update for 4 November 2022

SCARY Update

Build 9873107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2022.11.04bdev: (Only in singleplayer)

  • Added new big building
  • Added new friendly npc
    (mainly for halloween, but it will stay)
  • Added new flashlight, chair, misc stuff
  • Added decoration ai (bat)
  • Fixed truck doors openable even when dismounted
  • Fixed beer bottle bottom gib model uv
  • Fixed rabbit blinding or deafening with headshot
  • Fixed car camera recender winding up
  • Fixed a** building which should only spawn far from the road not spawning anywhere**
  • Rabbits no longer [b]insta kill[/b] (but still fast)
  • A few doors in the starting house can be opened wider

Changed road side building generation:

  • Fixed road side buildings not loading at the same place
  • Poles may still move a bit
  • Buildings should repeating less
  • (Loading saves from previous versions still works,
    but the same buildings will not be there near the road    )

PREVIOUS UPDATES:

v2022.10.14:

  • Added new beer bottle material
  • Added 2 new door glass materials at the start house
  • Fixed the bus's RPM gauge not working
  • Fixed a few things missing from a few vehicles
    (like gear sticks, and the leafsprings of the truck)
  • Fixed the new car's trunk (or frunk) physics lock trigger
    not reaching small things around the middle

v2022.09.29dev:

  • Fixed weapons not working without steam
  • Fixed the start car not being saved if it is the new one
  • Fixed not being able to move until pause/unpause at start

Happy Halloween! ːsteamhappyː

