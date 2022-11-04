 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 4 November 2022

Update 0.20.14 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9873105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It is now possible to build new ships from scratch in Career mode by clicking the new "Build New Ship" button to the right of the mission log button.
  • You can now choose the location of the build grid when creating a new ship from scratch in Creative Mode.
  • Translation updates for Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.
  • The crew transfer window will no longer automatically close when starting a transfer.
  • If there is an error submitting in-game feedback, the text in the feedback window will now be remembered the next time it is opened.
  • Re-sorted the list of multiplayer game modes so that Career and Creative modes are at the top of the list.
  • It is no longer possible to drag the Doodads window off the screen.
  • Reduced the volume of the radar ping and enemy alert sounds by half.
  • Master audio volume for new players now defaults to 50%.
  • Bugfix: The large gold asteroid doodad was incorrectly labeled as a sulfur asteroid.

