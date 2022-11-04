- It is now possible to build new ships from scratch in Career mode by clicking the new "Build New Ship" button to the right of the mission log button.
- You can now choose the location of the build grid when creating a new ship from scratch in Creative Mode.
- Translation updates for Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.
- The crew transfer window will no longer automatically close when starting a transfer.
- If there is an error submitting in-game feedback, the text in the feedback window will now be remembered the next time it is opened.
- Re-sorted the list of multiplayer game modes so that Career and Creative modes are at the top of the list.
- It is no longer possible to drag the Doodads window off the screen.
- Reduced the volume of the radar ping and enemy alert sounds by half.
- Master audio volume for new players now defaults to 50%.
- Bugfix: The large gold asteroid doodad was incorrectly labeled as a sulfur asteroid.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 4 November 2022
Update 0.20.14 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update