V1.07 Feature Update | Enhanced Map Objects and more...

A list of changes:
- Various UI Fixes/Enhancements.
- Homegrown Physics enhancement/fixes.
- Fixed a navigation bug that lead to characters occupying the same tile. Tsk Tsk.
- Fixed Attractor! Also lowered the Mass of larger entities. Shin may be back on the menu...
- Geometons' models were slightly altered for more insanity AND clarity.
- Auras/Zones and Battlecry now properly highlight affected tiles.
- Map Edit: The Great Library had a navigation issue preventing Characters from reaching the center area. This has been fixed :)
- Map Objects: Added a new indicator to display a Map Object's properties when hovered over. Added new destructible states for trees, reeds, and more. You can now be damaged if knocked into certain Map Objects, doubly so if they are Burning or Frozen.
Changed files in this update