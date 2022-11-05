Update .7.10.1

We are happy to announce some great updates that have come out this weekend.
Features
- Subtitle localization: German: We have been working with translators to localize our game. The first step in this is a part of this update: The ability to have the subtitles for our game in German. This is the first of several localization updates we will be releasing over the next couple of months.
- Improved Desktop: While still experimental, the desktop mode has been significantly improved. it is now possible to complete all of the main storyline's content (so far) in desktop mode.
- Lighting improvements: We have improved the lighting and reflections to be smoother, cleaner, and more optimal. You should see these changes pretty much immediately!
Bugs
- Many small bug fixes have been made.
- Some trigger and state issues have been fixed.
- Some teleport bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update