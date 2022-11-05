 Skip to content

The Callisto update for 5 November 2022

Update .7.10.1

The Callisto update for 5 November 2022

Update .7.10.1

We are happy to announce some great updates that have come out this weekend.

Features

  • Subtitle localization: German: We have been working with translators to localize our game. The first step in this is a part of this update: The ability to have the subtitles for our game in German. This is the first of several localization updates we will be releasing over the next couple of months.
  • Improved Desktop: While still experimental, the desktop mode has been significantly improved. it is now possible to complete all of the main storyline's content (so far) in desktop mode.
  • Lighting improvements: We have improved the lighting and reflections to be smoother, cleaner, and more optimal. You should see these changes pretty much immediately!

Bugs

  • Many small bug fixes have been made.
  • Some trigger and state issues have been fixed.
  • Some teleport bugs have been fixed.

