Treason Playtest update

Updated Clue System:
- New Clue Processing Unit
- Tomb is replaced with a corpse
- A crime scene area will appear when corpse is under investigation
- Multiple types of clues to be found
- HUD icons for currently held clues
Weapon updates:
- New weapon models (thanks to Fooltaurus)
- Aiming down sights
- Individual player model animations for weapons (thanks to goodman3)
- New sounds
- Distance-based shooting sounds (like in Day of Defeat: Source)
- Aimpunch adjustments
Ammo boxes:
- Ammo crates are spawned throughout the map
- Every weapon doesn't have extra ammo by default
- All ammo types replaced with 4 types of ammo: Light, Heavy, Sniper, Shotgun
Detective changes:
- Detective now has a radar with its own sound and event text
- When the detective checks a body, a flag appears near it, showing what role the person had
HUD:
- Updated weapon selection panel
- Every weapon now has its own icon
- Updated round timer, traitors and clues counters
- Updated ability panel
- Updated player card
- Updated freeze cam panel (aka "killed by" panel)
- Major rework to global events
- New scoreboard with event log section
Misc:
- Every player now gets a pseudo name when they join a server (ex. Paulie, Tommy, Luigi, etc)
- Flies spawn above corpse if it hasn't been checked by a detective in time
- Round time duration is based on the amount of players
- Postprocessing effects
- New environment models
- Updated maps
- Lots of bug fixes
