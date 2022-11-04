 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 4 November 2022

Treason Playtest update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Clue System:

  • New Clue Processing Unit
  • Tomb is replaced with a corpse
  • A crime scene area will appear when corpse is under investigation
  • Multiple types of clues to be found
  • HUD icons for currently held clues

Weapon updates:

  • New weapon models (thanks to Fooltaurus)
  • Aiming down sights
  • Individual player model animations for weapons (thanks to goodman3)
  • New sounds
  • Distance-based shooting sounds (like in Day of Defeat: Source)
  • Aimpunch adjustments

Ammo boxes:

  • Ammo crates are spawned throughout the map
  • Every weapon doesn't have extra ammo by default
  • All ammo types replaced with 4 types of ammo: Light, Heavy, Sniper, Shotgun

Detective changes:

  • Detective now has a radar with its own sound and event text
  • When the detective checks a body, a flag appears near it, showing what role the person had

HUD:

  • Updated weapon selection panel
  • Every weapon now has its own icon
  • Updated round timer, traitors and clues counters
  • Updated ability panel
  • Updated player card
  • Updated freeze cam panel (aka "killed by" panel)
  • Major rework to global events
  • New scoreboard with event log section

Misc:

  • Every player now gets a pseudo name when they join a server (ex. Paulie, Tommy, Luigi, etc)
  • Flies spawn above corpse if it hasn't been checked by a detective in time
  • Round time duration is based on the amount of players
  • Postprocessing effects
  • New environment models
  • Updated maps
  • Lots of bug fixes

