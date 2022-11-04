- Added a Barricade spell that allows you to define complex MOB movement paths.
- Added a Launch Pad that launches MOBs in a direction that you can configure. MOBs can be launched over barricades.
- Added a Freeze Trap that slows down anything that walks over it.
- Updated the green MOBs attack targeting to prioritize your Core instead of players, unless you get too close.
Pillars Of Protection update for 4 November 2022
Barricades, Launch Pads, Freeze Traps, and MOBs prioritize the core.
