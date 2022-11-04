 Skip to content

Pillars Of Protection update for 4 November 2022

Barricades, Launch Pads, Freeze Traps, and MOBs prioritize the core.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a Barricade spell that allows you to define complex MOB movement paths.
  • Added a Launch Pad that launches MOBs in a direction that you can configure. MOBs can be launched over barricades.
  • Added a Freeze Trap that slows down anything that walks over it.
  • Updated the green MOBs attack targeting to prioritize your Core instead of players, unless you get too close.

