Graffiti Battle update for 4 November 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.4.1

New

  • Added image viewer app to the computer.
  • Added game hints to the loading screen.
  • Added new inventory slot for pullover.

  • Updated the Bar toilets - doors can be opened by mouse click.
  • Fixed some doors, now working properly.

