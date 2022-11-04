Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.4.1

New
- Added image viewer app to the computer.
- Added game hints to the loading screen.
- Added new inventory slot for pullover.
- Updated the Bar toilets - doors can be opened by mouse click.
- Fixed some doors, now working properly.
