Week 14-15 Battle report

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, dear Knights and Princesses.

So we are cleaning the project up pretty fast. There is a lot to do - so the game can support more NPC and the incoming AI life. But we are getting there.

In the meantime, I'm getting my head stuffed with medieval books, so I hope you will like the new quests that are coming with the next official update. The quests will last for about 4 hours. It is not much, but I remind you the main story will come when we finish up all the features from the road-map.

Co-op is also very close from being playable. With the next beta branch update in 2 weeks, it will be available for testing.

Changes to the beta-branch on 04.11.2022

ammo (arrow and bolt) stick in enemies and corpses,

They stick into tress without activating them as a resource (a little performance upgrade)

The arrows bounce off stones

25% chance to break for arrows/bolts

Mining - no more problems with mining.

hatchet - works from the first hit on the tree, instead of only activating the tree. (no one even noticed ;P)

pickaxe - same fix as for the tress, but with mining.

marble - Is mineable.

vegetation disappears under buildings (newly built)

when you destroy a building - ammo drops on the floor to collect

new look for bolts

tools: hatchet, pickaxe in versions: bronze, copper, iron, steel have the correct materials

Modular_Ceiling_Bavarian removed, was a duplicate for brick

Modular ceiling - bad destruct fixed for slate

destructible-material replaced for Slates:

change of scale for bread furnace + barrel (decrease)

reduction of ore from mine for stonemason ore

change in stone production in stonemason - decrease

milk +90 hydration; water weight 0.5

icons for items + modular

bread furnace - bug fix - that on pickup it was converting into a regular furnace

leather bag - in addition to adding slots in inventory (+5), also raises lifting capacity +10, reduced its weight itself - to 0.5 kg

Added backpack: adds + 20 slots and +50 weight, can be produced in Tailor Workshop

And some screens from the Beta-Branch from the Community

Warzeus





Sn4keeye







Next information in 2 weeks. As I switched to bi-weekly updates to save some time for the work on the game. The next update will be with a sum up video with all the changes to the first version of the game, as we will be really close to the official update.

Have a nice week

Your humble scribe and developer Sartorian