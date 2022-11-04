 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raubritter update for 4 November 2022

Week 14-15 Battle report

Share · View all patches · Build 9872507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, dear Knights and Princesses.

So we are cleaning the project up pretty fast. There is a lot to do - so the game can support more NPC and the incoming AI life. But we are getting there.

In the meantime, I'm getting my head stuffed with medieval books, so I hope you will like the new quests that are coming with the next official update. The quests will last for about 4 hours. It is not much, but I remind you the main story will come when we finish up all the features from the road-map.

Co-op is also very close from being playable. With the next beta branch update in 2 weeks, it will be available for testing.

Changes to the beta-branch on 04.11.2022

  • ammo (arrow and bolt) stick in enemies and corpses,
  • They stick into tress without activating them as a resource (a little performance upgrade)
  • The arrows bounce off stones
  • 25% chance to break for arrows/bolts
  • Mining - no more problems with mining.
  • hatchet - works from the first hit on the tree, instead of only activating the tree. (no one even noticed ;P)
  • pickaxe - same fix as for the tress, but with mining.
  • marble - Is mineable.
  • vegetation disappears under buildings (newly built)
  • when you destroy a building - ammo drops on the floor to collect
  • new look for bolts
  • tools: hatchet, pickaxe in versions: bronze, copper, iron, steel have the correct materials
  • Modular_Ceiling_Bavarian removed, was a duplicate for brick
  • Modular ceiling - bad destruct fixed for slate
  • destructible-material replaced for Slates:
  • change of scale for bread furnace + barrel (decrease)
  • reduction of ore from mine for stonemason ore
  • change in stone production in stonemason - decrease
  • milk +90 hydration; water weight 0.5
  • icons for items + modular
  • bread furnace - bug fix - that on pickup it was converting into a regular furnace
  • leather bag - in addition to adding slots in inventory (+5), also raises lifting capacity +10, reduced its weight itself - to 0.5 kg
  • Added backpack: adds + 20 slots and +50 weight, can be produced in Tailor Workshop

And some screens from the Beta-Branch from the Community

Warzeus

Sn4keeye


Next information in 2 weeks. As I switched to bi-weekly updates to save some time for the work on the game. The next update will be with a sum up video with all the changes to the first version of the game, as we will be really close to the official update.

Have a nice week
Your humble scribe and developer Sartorian

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9872507
Depot 1887021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link