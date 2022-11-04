 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 4 November 2022

Patch v1.0.8p Released

v1.0.8p - Released on 4 November 2022

NOTES:

  • When Distance Blur is enabled, there is a very occasional white flash for several seconds at night. We are still investigating this and hope to have a fix in the next patch.
  • Animal tracks in snow are low-resolution in certain places, mainly the flat areas of the Lamar Valley. This stems from an underlying Unity issue/optimization to terrain resolution that we can't modify, but we will continue to try to refine it.

No need to submit bug reports about either of these issues.

NEW:

  • In winter season, snow depth increases when it snows, and animals make snow tracks. Snow depth gradually reduces after snowfall ends. (Only occurs on Medium and High Terrain Quality settings.)
  • New "Stupendous" graphics quality setting, for recent GPUs such as Nvidia 3000 series.
  • New: Distance Blur visual effect, enabled by default on Glorious and Stupendous graphics quality levels, blurs the distant landscape.

NEW in Multiplayer:

  • Host Transfer allows host to hand off the game to another player, who then becomes the host. On Pack Info, the host can click the "Transfer Hosting" button and choose a client player to transfer the game to. If that player accepts the transfer, the game will then reload for all players, with the new host in charge.
  • MP Chat system refactored to improve code quality and to provide a better foundation for adding features.
  • MP Chat Commands (out of character, nearby, whisper to another player).
  • MP Chat Emotes: Trigger emotes via the chat panel by typing /whine to whine, /howl to howl, etc. (The complete list is available via the gear button on the chat panel.)
  • MP Chat: New toggle to show/hide usernames in chat panel.

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • A few days after Find a Mate quest begins, the players dreams when sleeping and the game jumps to December/Winter season, to give players more time and things to do in winter.
  • More notifications changed to "Common" type (which can be hidden), and which now appear in lower-right corner when enabled.
  • When creating a private multiplayer game, new button to sort friend names alphabetically.
  • Reorganized some elements on Graphics Quality UI panel.
  • Improvements on View Pack panel: improved display of messages, improved button actions, better UI feedback on removing members, code improvements.
  • Improvements when joining multiplayer games, will hopefully reduce the failure to join issue.
  • Switched to new aspen tree models.
  • Increased moose swimming speed.
  • Mate now stalks when player stalks.
  • Increased timer so wolf standing idle waits longer before sitting.
  • Added alternate ear-scratch when wolf is sitting.
  • Improved mate and NPC navigation when crossing creeks.
  • Modest reduction in ambient occlusion at nighttime.
  • Various terrain, tree, and environment improvements.
  • In Autumn, leaves fall from deciduous trees.
  • Flashlight beam casts shadows (depending on your graphics quality settings).
  • Clouds move across the sky when windy.
  • Reduced scene brightness in scent view during winter season, when on Enhanced Sky & Veg mode.
  • Better color grading when AO is disabled and on Basic Sky & Veg mode (especially noticeable in winter).
  • Removed the old snowprint texture from all animals (never looked that good, now conflicts with new tracks).
  • Added "Unlock Cursor" to remapper.

BUGS FIXED:

  • Running sound effect sometimes keeps playing after animal dies.
  • Rival wolves have wrong airborne scent icon when in the vicinity.
  • Sometimes Pack Info says pup is in den when it isn't.
  • Bison tail is white when seen at a distance.
  • Snow pattern is odd on grizzly cub in autumn.
  • In Lost River-Classic, den raid icon appears occasionally.
  • Issues with controller navigation on World Map.
  • In main menu, it's not always clear and sunny when in wolf customization.
  • Errors sometimes when removing multiple players from a Pack.
  • NPC wolves occasionally have an ugly injured tail tip.
  • Occasional problems when sending an in-game message during gameplay.
  • Endless loop of repeating notification popup when plugging in a controller for the first time at certain times in gameplay.
  • Some branches of Cottonwood trees near Lamar River turn blue when covered in snow.

MULTIPLAYER BUGS FIXED:

  • Game locks up if player joins while pack is just going to sleep (conflicting UI panels).
  • Wolf takes fall damage if in the middle of a jump when suddenly teleported to a lower location.
  • Some rare glitches with delayed notifications.
  • Rounding differences can create different hex strengths for host and clients.
  • Problems ensue if client player is kicked out of game during pup naming scene.
  • In MP lobby, season selection does not refresh if you choose SC and then choose AM.
  • Some other rare SC MP bugs.

See all patch notes at: https://support.wolfquest.org (search for “patch")

