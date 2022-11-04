Human gameplay overhaul, changes since launch and future updates.

THANK YOU!

First of all I would like to thank each and every one of you for giving my little game a chance.

The early access launch surpassed all my expectations, you guys have literally changed my life and knowing that so many people are having fun with something I've created fills me with joy!

HUMAN GAMEPLAY OVERHAUL

This new update overhauls the human gameplay loop, altars have been replaced with demonic spirals which humans can find and destroy using the new crucifix item.

CHANGES SINCE LAUNCH

It's been three weeks since the game was launched in early access, for those who haven't played in a while here's a list of all the changes made:

Added support for up to 5 players

Improved the lobby system

Added rematch option

Added crouch for the Entity

Added proximity voice chat

Added new human model

Added new supermarket map

Many amazing and spooky new things are coming, here are a few things right around the corner: