FAREWELL SEN update for 4 November 2022

hotfix 11

Share · View all patches · Build 9872186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+fixed(probably) frame limit glitch
+frame refresh rate capped to 60 [Thank you nepenthe]

-i only have a 60hz monitor so may take some trouble shooting

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025651
  • Loading history…
