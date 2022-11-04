Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7638371)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed missing footer descriptions for the Gargoyle Case and the Creepy Crawly Case
Updated Beaten and Bruised
- Improved head bandage/bandaids clipping during some facial flexes
- Fixed the style 3 and style 4 head bandages bouncing up and down during some animations
- Fixed import errors for the Heavy and Pyro versions
- Cleaned up the overall mesh exports
Updated The Pony Express to fix an issue with the jigglebones
Updated pd_farmageddon to fix one of the point lines that said closing instead of opening
Updated koth_synthetic_event
- Fixed missing brushwork
- Changed Toastmaster to use Setmodel
- Removed propdata file
