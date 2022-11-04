 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 4 November 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7638371)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed missing footer descriptions for the Gargoyle Case and the Creepy Crawly Case

  • Updated Beaten and Bruised

    • Improved head bandage/bandaids clipping during some facial flexes
    • Fixed the style 3 and style 4 head bandages bouncing up and down during some animations
    • Fixed import errors for the Heavy and Pyro versions
    • Cleaned up the overall mesh exports

  • Updated The Pony Express to fix an issue with the jigglebones

  • Updated pd_farmageddon to fix one of the point lines that said closing instead of opening

  • Updated koth_synthetic_event

    • Fixed missing brushwork
    • Changed Toastmaster to use Setmodel
    • Removed propdata file

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, English, Greek, Italian, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Beaten and Bruised Added new attribute visuals/styles/4/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hat with value of 1
  • Beaten and Bruised Added new attribute visuals/styles/4/additional_hidden_bodygroups/headphones with value of 1
  • PASS Time Federation - EU - 1st Place Medal has been added
  • PASS Time Federation - EU - 2nd Place Medal has been added
  • PASS Time Federation - EU - 3rd Place Medal has been added
  • PASS Time Federation - EU - Participant has been added
  • PASS Time Federation - NA - 1st Place Medal has been added
  • PASS Time Federation - NA - 2nd Place Medal has been added
  • PASS Time Federation - NA - 3rd Place Medal has been added
  • PASS Time Federation - NA - Participant has been added
  • PASS Time Federation Staff Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander High/Prem Gold Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander High/Prem Silver Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander High/Prem Bronze Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander High/Prem Participant has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Mid Gold Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Mid Silver Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Mid Bronze Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Mid Participant has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Low Gold Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Low Silver Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Low Bronze Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Low Participant has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Open Gold Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Open Silver Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Open Bronze Medal has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Open Participant has been added
  • Fruit Mixes Highlander Staff has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 Participant has been added
  • Gargoyle Case Added new attribute event_desc_footer with value of #halloween2015_collection_case_footer
  • Creepy Crawly Case Added new attribute event_desc_footer with value of #halloween2016_collection_case_footer

