Marvel Puzzle Quest update for 7 November 2022

MPQ 264 is Here!

Patchnotes

“Home grown smarts….”

  • Celebrate Native American Heritage Month in MPQ with an epic login gift!
  • Get hyped for the premiere of Marvel Studios “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and play Wakandan themed events and PVPs!
  • Earn daily play tokens by playing with select heroes and villains through 11/7-11/4. Check in-game for more details!
  • The Atlantean King Namor sets his sights on the arena!

Thank you for playing!

For full update notes (English) visit d3go.com.
