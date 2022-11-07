MPQ 264 is Here!

“Home grown smarts….”
- Celebrate Native American Heritage Month in MPQ with an epic login gift!
- Get hyped for the premiere of Marvel Studios “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and play Wakandan themed events and PVPs!
- Earn daily play tokens by playing with select heroes and villains through 11/7-11/4. Check in-game for more details!
- The Atlantean King Namor sets his sights on the arena!
Thank you for playing!
For full update notes (English) visit d3go.com.
MPQ 264
Changed files in this update