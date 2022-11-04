 Skip to content

Ghost of Dragon update for 4 November 2022

Update November 5th

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Adjusted the tavern mechanism: Random adventurers of various quality will now visit tavern regularly, and the town level is no longer shared. Using experience points to upgrade level for adventurers and pets. Existing players’ unlocked heroes and equipped pets will automatically retain their previous levels. The highest adventurer quality currently available is Extraordinary.
  2. Decomposing Silver and gold pets will yield increased mystic stones;
  3. Level 13 and above aurora equipment can be dismantled to Remnant Soul Mind;
  4. Other known bug fixes.

Until the next major content update, we will only have minor bugfix patches. thank you all!

