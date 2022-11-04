 Skip to content

Find Your Wings update for 4 November 2022

Sour Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9871705

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • There is now a flashing lights warning at start
  • Updated 3 achievements to make them more fun
  • Popstars now have unique targeting types
  • Pengu-wings now have a longer cooldown, and frozen squares only stay frozen for a few seconds
  • Few bosses have been optimized for Xtreme mode
  • Upgrade buttons are now centered on the screen
  • Added "tips" to the death screen
  • Certain roundly effects such as healing now apply directly after selecting them, and periodically during boss battles
  • "Deeper" now doubles the pierce, instead of increasing by 1
  • Farts now affect the extra kids

