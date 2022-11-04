- There is now a flashing lights warning at start
- Updated 3 achievements to make them more fun
- Popstars now have unique targeting types
- Pengu-wings now have a longer cooldown, and frozen squares only stay frozen for a few seconds
- Few bosses have been optimized for Xtreme mode
- Upgrade buttons are now centered on the screen
- Added "tips" to the death screen
- Certain roundly effects such as healing now apply directly after selecting them, and periodically during boss battles
- "Deeper" now doubles the pierce, instead of increasing by 1
- Farts now affect the extra kids
Sour Update
