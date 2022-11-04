 Skip to content

FILF update for 4 November 2022

FILF V0.16b

What's New:

  • A new LARGE story progressed scene involving Sam/Courtney/Aubrey/ETC
  • Some new repeatable scenes between S/C/A as well
    -(Aubrey Morning / Sam and Courtney at the gym)
  • 15 New Animations
  • Fixed a few quest guide bugs that displayed ! errors or not display them at all.
  • Fixed a bug where you could sleep until the next day while Sam went to the hotel.
  • Fixed a bug that gave you quest errors at specific locations such as the gym.
  • Fixed a bug that gave "I need to check up on Sam" thought text whenever you loaded in a save file

