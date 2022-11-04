 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Due Process update for 4 November 2022

Version 780: Post-Halloween Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9871566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed seeing your own dead body as standing up while spectating a teammate
  • Fix molotov + fire extinguisher interaction (again)
  • Changed how initial screen resolution is picked for new users to hopefully reduce problems of game defaulting to tiny resolutions
  • Changed how Gameplay Resolution Scaler works to try to avoid issues where the resolution scaler doesn't allow certain resolutions which should be valid

New Maps:

  • 30 new 2v2 maps (additive, no replacements yet)
  • 12 new 5v5 maps (replace 12 old)

General Map Changes:

  • Fixed lightmap artifacts on 2v2 killhouse maps (retroactive)
  • Fixed killhouse windows allowing small gaps that would cause players to be spotted by the UAV for a short period and give away their position
  • Changed Entryway tile in 2v2 killhouse maps to require less jumping and also have blue map-visible panes in the windows (manually edited previous maps to make it mostly retroactive)
  • Changed storefront entrance height/parkour
  • Make bank vent more ballistic
  • Bank desk parkour fixed for a specific object
  • Bomb no longer occluder (prevent occlusion holes around bomb in future maps)
  • Freezer post processing no longer overrides "lights out" post processing importance
  • Fixed several reported issues for various individual maps

Halloween Event Ended:

  • 2v2 Night maps are now Day
  • 2v2 mode no longer gives 2x XP and now gives the same XP as Unranked

Changed files in this update

Due Process Depot Depot 753651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link