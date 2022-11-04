Version 780: Post-Halloween Update

General Bug Fixes:
- Fixed seeing your own dead body as standing up while spectating a teammate
- Fix molotov + fire extinguisher interaction (again)
- Changed how initial screen resolution is picked for new users to hopefully reduce problems of game defaulting to tiny resolutions
- Changed how Gameplay Resolution Scaler works to try to avoid issues where the resolution scaler doesn't allow certain resolutions which should be valid
New Maps:
- 30 new 2v2 maps (additive, no replacements yet)
- 12 new 5v5 maps (replace 12 old)
General Map Changes:
- Fixed lightmap artifacts on 2v2 killhouse maps (retroactive)
- Fixed killhouse windows allowing small gaps that would cause players to be spotted by the UAV for a short period and give away their position
- Changed Entryway tile in 2v2 killhouse maps to require less jumping and also have blue map-visible panes in the windows (manually edited previous maps to make it mostly retroactive)
- Changed storefront entrance height/parkour
- Make bank vent more ballistic
- Bank desk parkour fixed for a specific object
- Bomb no longer occluder (prevent occlusion holes around bomb in future maps)
- Freezer post processing no longer overrides "lights out" post processing importance
- Fixed several reported issues for various individual maps
Halloween Event Ended:
- 2v2 Night maps are now Day
- 2v2 mode no longer gives 2x XP and now gives the same XP as Unranked
Changed files in this update