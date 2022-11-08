 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 8 November 2022

Hotfix 1.8.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9871381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


FIX: Playing Automatic Routing's tutorial while a task is active caused a game freeze and a black screen  
FIX: Rush hour freezes when you click NextWave button while the pause menu is opened  
FIX: Urban trains count in the coach yard goes to negative if a trail urban contract has been rejected while it's current train is outside the coach yard```

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896901
  • Loading history…
Depot 1896902
  • Loading history…
Depot 1896903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link