FIX: Playing Automatic Routing's tutorial while a task is active caused a game freeze and a black screen
FIX: Rush hour freezes when you click NextWave button while the pause menu is opened
FIX: Urban trains count in the coach yard goes to negative if a trail urban contract has been rejected while it's current train is outside the coach yard```
Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 8 November 2022
Hotfix 1.8.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update