Patch Notes v1.0.1

v1.0.1
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred after bandit battles near towns.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when accepting a mercenary offer while having an active quest whose quest's giver is an enemy of the mercenary.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the “Lord Needs Tutor” quest was ready to be completed while the main hero was a prisoner.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when disbanding an army.
- Fixed a crash that occurred while opening photo mode during partial installation.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the lord’s hall fight when you created multiple attacking siege engines and chose to attack with one of them still being built.
- Fixed a crash that occurred while using Custom Battle due to a battle terrain.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to expired tracks.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when opening a party's encyclopedia page when the party was leaderless.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when entering or exiting scenes.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a save file from an older game version with an active siege in Sanala, Razih or Charas.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when accepting a marriage offer after the tutorial phase, with the offer being initially proposed during it.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the “Lord Needs Horses” quest.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented new companions from spawning until reloading the game.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Dragon Banner from being equippable in inventory.
Changes
- Temporarily switched the scene used for the Danustica town.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a server crash that occurred during the intermission when voting for maps or factions.
- Fixed a server crash that occurred when a high number of agents were active in the mission.
- Fixed a number of other server and client-related crashes.
Fixes
- Improved performance and fixed bugs in relation to the database.
- Improved lobby server stability.
- Fixed a number of server and client-side bugs related with ragdolls and dropped items.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the “Enable Generic Avatars” and “Enable Generic Names” options from being applied until logging out or starting a battle.
- Fixed a bug that caused the spectator camera to move to the edge of a scene.
Both
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to AI agents' cache records.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented hotkeys from being re-assignable. This will reset all keybindings.
Modding
- Improved the “Publish Module” feature. Publishing to the source module location is no longer possible.
